Mary Elizabeth
Carr
February 7, 1941 - October 22, 2020
Linn Valley, Kansas - Mary Elizabeth Carr, 79, of Linn Valley, Kansas passed on Thursday October 22, 2020 in Kansas City, KS, with a short battle after cancer. Mary was born on February 7, 1941 to Robert F. and Susie (Inman) Joplin in Kansas City, KS.
Mary married Bill Carr Sr. on November 7, 1959 in Kansas City, KS. She leaves behind her husband Bill Carr Sr, daughter Sherry Johnson (Kevin),Sons Bill Carr Jr. (Julie), John Carr (Kelli) and Gary Carr. A private gathering of immediate family only. To view the full Obit visit www.cremationcenterkc.com
