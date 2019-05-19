Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Collins Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Collins, 100, passed away on May 13, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 815 E. Meyer Blvd., KCMO from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m., May 21, 2019 with entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Betty was born in Houstonia, Missouri on January 21, 1919 to Ewing C. and Mary Blanche (Cashman) Williams. She was a member of St. Peter's Parish since 1963. Her husband, John, passed away on October 1st, 1992. Her brother, Ewing also preceded her in death. She is survived by her six children, Mike Collins (Susan Coffman), Patrick Collins (Janet), John (Jack) Collins (Beth), Robert (Jerry) Collins, Kevin Collins (Nancy) and Cathy Hare (Tim). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Scott Collins, Stephanie Collins, Amanda Collins, Katey Collins, John (Jay) Collins Jr., Jeff Collins (Nicole), Erin Foushee (Charles), Stephen Gilmore Collins, Jennifer Kirk, Rob Collins, Shannon Kremer (Justin), Michael Hare (Erin), Kayla Hare, Rebecca Hare and 12 Great Grandchildren. The family suggests memorials in Betty's honor to St. Peter's Parish. More information and condolences may be expressed to the family on www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



