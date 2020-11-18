Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Forsythe
November 13, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Forsythe, age 72, of Shawnee, Kansas, took her angelic place in Heaven on November 13, 2020. Mary Beth was born to Theodore and Mary Plese, May 30, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was the beloved wife of Michael Forsythe, cherished Mother of Christopher Horn (Mi) of Livingston, New Jersey, David Horn of Bloomingdale, Illinois, and Elizabeth Mathis (Eric) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Grandmother of Michael, Daniel, and David Horn, dear lifelong friend of Carol Warren, Bernie Gurski, Marsha Puleo, Donna Stalker, Linda Maasen, Celine Wetz and Joan Jaska.
Mary Beth attended St John the Baptist grade school and kept in touch with her classmates for all these years. She attended Bishop Ward High School and graduated in 1966. She attended monthly reunion "planning meetings" until Covid-19 came. She loved her 66'ers. She was a volunteer without parallel for fifty years. She loved to work with children to help them develop and be successful. She participated in the Theological Reflections program at Bishop Ward where she mentored young women. Over the years she helped many girls turn their lives around. She also was heavily involved in The Learning Club where adults tutor elementary students one on one. She was in her element when she was teaching children.
Mary Beth was heavily involved in volunteer work during every stage of her life. At Bishop Ward she designed and led a 2007 project to renovate the high school's chapel. In 2014 she was the lead designer and a lead fund raiser on a major project to renovate the Bishop Ward auditorium. It was beautifully done. Because of her contributions, in 2015 Mary Beth was elected to the Bishop Ward High School Hall of Fame.
Mary Beth was among the most beautiful and dignified of women, exuding impeccable class and elegance. Always so well put together, but it was her smile that would warm your soul. She wore her emotions on her sleeve and you never had to wonder where you stood with her. If she loved you, you were in…her love knew no bounds. Mary Beth fiercely fought for what she believed to be right and true, always a champion for those less fortunate and for all children. Her compassion was all-encompassing, her kind spirit of great comfort. The thoughtfulness and attention to detail in everything she did made you feel so special. Mary Beth was a loyal friend, always one you could count on for support or a laugh. As a Mother, she dedicated her life to raising her two sons and daughter, determined that they would never know a day without unconditional love. And they did not.
"I give thanks to my God at every remembrance of you…" Philippians 1:3
A Rosary will be prayed on Saturday, November 21st at 9:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Entombment following at Gate of Heaven, Kansas City, KS. Livestream at www.skradskifh-kc.com
.
Mary Beth loved flowers, so her family encourages flowers be sent to the church.
If you would rather make a donation in her name, two of her favorite projects are:
Bishop Ward High School Chapel Renovation Project www.wardhigh.org
708 N 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
The Learning Club www.learningclubkck.org
2203 Parallel Ave.
Kansas City, KS 66104