Mary Elizabeth Gilles Johnson Mary Elizabeth (Gilles) Johnson, Aberdeen Village, Olathe KS, beloved mother and grandmother, member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (GCPC), died of natural causes on April 8, 2020. She lived a life full of activity and adventure. Mary was born to Louis and Julia Gilles on August 4, 1930 in Kansas City KS. She was a graduate of Rosedale High School, class of 1948, and the University of Kansas in 1952. She was an active life long member of her sorority Alpha Omicron Pi. It was at KU that she met her future husband, the late Reverend Dr. David H. Johnson, Jr; Chaplain, Colonel, USAF (Retired). They married in 1952 and were married for 56 years until his death in 2008. Mary embarked on a life of Minister's/Chaplain's wife, to which she was ideally suited. They were at McCormick Seminary in Chicago before moving to Baxter Springs KS for their first church before moving to a church in Warrensburg MO. When her husband David began his chaplaincy in the U.S. Air Force, they moved to Waco TX. For the next 17 years they moved and travelled extensively. While stationed in Alaska while her husband served a one year "remote" assignment to the radar sites there, despite being far from home, Mary adapted and she and her sons even befriended Iditarod founder Joe Redington, Sr., his family and his dogs. Assignments took them to Germany, Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina, and Nevada, where she was named Military Wife of the Year (1971). In 1975 while living on the island of Guam, Mary was an instrumental part of caring for the 120,000 refugees being evacuated from South Vietnam during "Operation New Life." She also was active in the ministries to neighboring islands Yap and Palau. Retirement brought Mary back to the Kansas City area. David was the interim pastor at some 10 churches including ones in Mesa AZ and on the atoll Kwajalein in the Pacific. Mary assisted in leading tours of the Holy Land and was Vol*Star of the Year for Johnson County Community College. In 1998, she organized a trip to the island of Mios Woendi off the coast of New Guinea where David had served in the Navy in World War II, more than 50 years ago. On numerous occasions she flew on military planes in jump seats to travel to Europe and Asia, usually to visit family. Mary gave "Around the World Programs" showcasing dolls, jewelry and dresses from different cultures, having a verse of scripture for each item, since she had visited scores of countries on multiple continents. She lived in Grandview MO and Overland Park KS for many years before moving, in 2015, to the Aberdeen Village Independent Living Retirement Center. Mary is survived by her three sons David H. Johnson III (Marilyn) of Hinsdale IL; William Mark Johnson (Peggy) of Eudora KS; and Timothy A. Johnson (Lisa) of Olathe KS. Her beloved grandchildren are David IV, Mary E., Christopher, Rebecca, Emily (Foreman), Julia A., Drew, and Michael. Her brother in law Tom Johnson (Darlene) of Coronado CA and numerous beloved nieces and nephews also survive. Mary interacted with many people in and out of the Church community, around the world and is remembered as one who would take action to serve others and one who stood for fairness and righteousness. She was active in Church Women United, the Military Chaplains Association and GCPC, where she regularly contributed devotionals. She was a huge sports fan, particularly her beloved KU Jayhawks, witnessing Alaska, Bahamas and "Final Four" basketball tournaments and football bowl games. She is well remembered as the fan who had the most Jayhawk garb on at any game and was shown in an ESPN clip in Jayhawk gear on one occasion. She was also an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. In continuing her spirit of generosity, she has donated her body to the KU Medical Center. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (GCPC.org), 11100 College Blvd., Overland Park KS 66210 (913) 345-1256. Memorial Services and burial at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery will be at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at:www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020