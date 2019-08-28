|
|
Mary Elizabeth "Rusty" Hall Mary Elizabeth "Rusty" Hall, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away on August 25, 2019. Visitation 6-8pm with a Rosary at 7:30pm Thursday, August 29 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Funeral Service 10:30am, Luncheon 11:30am, Friday, August 30, Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee's Summit, MO. Committal will follow at 1:30pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery on Holmes. Full obituary at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019