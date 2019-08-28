Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church
130 NW Murray Road
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Committal
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Holmes
View Map
Mary Elizabeth "Rusty" Hall


1927 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth "Rusty" Hall Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Rusty" Hall Mary Elizabeth "Rusty" Hall, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away on August 25, 2019. Visitation 6-8pm with a Rosary at 7:30pm Thursday, August 29 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Funeral Service 10:30am, Luncheon 11:30am, Friday, August 30, Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee's Summit, MO. Committal will follow at 1:30pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery on Holmes. Full obituary at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019
