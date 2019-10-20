|
Mary Elizabeth Newbanks Mary Elizabeth Newbanks left this world peacefully on October 15, 2019. Born to John and Josephine Anderson on May 19, 1923, Mary grew up in Osawatomie, Kansas. She was a bright student and was Salutatorian of her class and member of the National Honor Society. The bright lights of Kansas City lured her to town following graduation, where she met the love of her life, Nick Newbanks. Like many women of her generation, following a whirlwind romance and marriage, she kissed her flyboy love goodbye while he flew the Hump during World War II. Following his return from war, Nick and Mary joined the great migration of young couples moving to Prairie Village to build a life and raise a family. Mary was the consummate homemaker. Her homemade lemon meringue pies and peach ice cream were legendary. She was kind, generous and gladly lent her time and talents to; St. Ann Church, St. Ann School and Scouting. Faith, family and friends were at the center of her life. Mary was a devoted member of St. Ann parish while raising her five children and supporting Nick while he built his business. She loved to play golf with their many dear friends at Milburn Country Club, and found tranquility by Nick's side on their numerous fishing trips together. Possessed of a gentle demeanor, Mary was a strong and independent woman who lived a full and active life even as a widow of many years. Her family and friends will hold dear the memory of Mary's unflagging devotion to them and her life as a living witness to her faith. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, beloved husband of 52 years, Niles Nixon Newbanks, their daughter, Mary Susan Page and son-in-law James Patrick Shannon. She is survived by her remaining children: Nancy Ihle, Pamela Shannon, Julie Gatchell (David), and Bill Newbanks (Moira) as well as eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. On Tuesday, October 22, a visitation will be held at 10:00 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd. Prairie Village, KS, followed at 11:00 am by a Funeral Mass. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, National MS Society or the Kansas City Union Mission. The family is thankful and grateful for the love and care from Randa, Holly and Miles from Mission Chateau, and Jessica, Stephanie and Mary, our Angels from Ascend Hospice. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019