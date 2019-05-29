Mary Elizabeth Orlowski Mary Elizabeth Orlowski of Prairie Village, KS, died on May 24th, 2019, at home. She was born on August 6, 1924, to John and Catherine Breitenstein in Kansas City, KS. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She graced everyone with a warm smile and (many) kind words. Family was everything to her and she was the happiest when she was with them children (6), grandchildren (17), great grandchildren (21), nieces and nephews (too many to count). Mary was a medical transcriptionist for 33 years and after retirement, served as a Medical Records volunteer at both St. Joseph Hospital and Advent Health Hospital. She also thoroughly enjoyed her many years of volunteer work at Hallmark's Kaleidoscope. Her strong faith was demonstrated by years of involvement at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village, Ks. She was a very talented seamstress and quilter and gifted many of her relatives with her famous baby quilts. Mary was a devoted wife to Richard M. Orlowski. They shared 34 years of marriage before his passing in 1981. Besides being preceded in death by her parents and husband, she was also preceded by her 7 older brothers and sisters, her daughter-in-law, Janet Orlowski, and her son-in-law, Robert Wenski. Mary is survived by her brother, Jack Breitenstein; her sons, David Orlowski (Debora) and Jack Orlowski; her daughters, Donna VanHecke (Bill); Marcia Wenski, Jean McCaffrey, and Mary Ann Painter (Dennis). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Monday, June 3rd, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, Ks. Visitation will be at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10:00 am. Due to Mary's love for children, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Children's Mercy, Kansas City. (Condolences expressed at www.porterfunerahome.com 913-438-6444.)



