|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Connolly) Peuser Mary Elizabeth (Connolly) Peuser, 82, Bucyrus, KS passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Wea, Bucyrus, Kansas., from 9 to 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest at the Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea cemetery. Those who wish to make a donation in Mary's memory may do so to Queen of Holy Rosary Church or Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center, C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019