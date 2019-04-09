Kansas City Star Obituaries
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
Mary Elizabeth (Connolly) Peuser

Mary Elizabeth (Connolly) Peuser Obituary
Mary Elizabeth (Connolly) Peuser Mary Elizabeth (Connolly) Peuser, 82, Bucyrus, KS passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Wea, Bucyrus, Kansas., from 9 to 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest at the Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea cemetery. Those who wish to make a donation in Mary's memory may do so to Queen of Holy Rosary Church or Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center, C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019
