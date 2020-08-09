1/1
Mary Elizabeth (Russie) Smith
Mary Elizabeth (Russie) Smith Mary Elizabeth (Russie) Smith, 84, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born December 17, 1935 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Alvin and Carol Russie. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Clare Russie, husband F. L. "Steve" Stephenson, and husband Jack E. Smith. Mary is survived by her daughters, Julie (Ron) Lacy, Laurie (Sean) Steffee, 5 stepchildren; Mark Smith, Dan Smith, Steven (Emily) Smith, Philip (LaMar) Smith, Margaret (Tom) Hartnett, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
