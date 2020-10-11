Mary Elizabeth (Liz) SorensenOctober 3, 2020Lee's Summit, Missouri - Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Sorensen, 101, died October 3, 2020, in Lee's Summit, MO. Liz was born in Jackson, TN, to Hal N and Mary Y Thomson and moved to Polk County FL, in 1934. She was a cum laude graduate of Florida Southern College, Lakeland FL, and a member of Pi Gamma Mu, National Social Science Honor Society.Liz taught English at Kathleen Junior High School, Kathleen FL, investigated Public Assistance for the Florida State Welfare Board in Ft. Pierce, Bartow, Lakeland, and Tampa FL, before serving in Communications (coding/decoding/classified information) as a member of the WAVES, United States Naval Reserve, in Washington, D.C., and Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, FL, during World War II. She was discharged as a LT/USNR. Awards: American Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal.During the summer of 1944, Liz was married in St. John's Episcopal Church, Washington, D.C., to Dwight W Sorensen (Captain, USA) who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hal Y Thomson and William B Thomson; and sisters, Cornelia T Busbee and Patricia T McIntosh.Before moving to Kansas City, Liz lived in Minneapolis MN, Brookings SD, Mandan ND, La Crosse WI, and St. Paul MN. She was a library clerk at the Robandee branch of the Mid Continent Public Library System, retiring in 1984. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, Longview United Methodist Church, and a charter member of the Women in Military Service for America.Liz is survived by her daughter Sandra S Riley, Lee's Summit MO; American Field Service daughter Maria Cristina Fuchslocher (Fernando Gesche), of Valdivia, Chile; sister Rebecca T Rushing (Warren), of Lakeland FL; sister Nancy T Hamilton of Lakeland FL, sister Louise T Lashley (Howard), of Zephyrhills FL; sister-in-law Ruby Thomson of Mandeville LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.At present, no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund, Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland FL 33801.Arrangements by: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700