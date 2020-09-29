Mary Ellen AggusDecember 12, 1929 - September 25, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Mary Ellen Davis Aggus passed away at the age of 90 on September 25, 2020 at 9:45 pm. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. She was born in Jackson County, Kansas City, Missouri on December 12, 1929. She was the daughter of Franklin Alexander Davis and Helen Marie Reed Davis. Mary was one of five children who struggled against the Great Depression, which began the year she was born. Upon the death of her mother in 1932, when she was only three years old, Mary lived with a succession of relatives. On October 5, 1947 she was wed to her high school sweetheart, Ronald Kenneth Aggus, from Joplin, Missouri. Together they had four children: Pamela Roseann Aggus Hayden, Deborah Ruth Aggus Mulcahy, Rhonda Sue Aggus Matthias and Kenneth Steven Aggus. Despite losing her mother at such a young age, Mary was a kind and loving mother who took great care to provide her children with the stability that she was denied as a child. Mary is survived by her husband, Ronald Aggus, and their four children. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Mary was very proud of her grandchildren and in later years as her memory started to fail, she was always anxious that she might not be able to remember all their names. She was preceded in death by her sisters Violet Ruth Davis Wallace, Bette Jean Davis Dusky, Evelyn Marie Davis Sealy and her brother Franklin Davis Jr. She will be missed by all her family. May she rest in peace and in our loving memories.