Mary Ellen (Nee: Mittelstadt) Finnane
August 3, 1939 - November 25, 2020
Winfield, Illinois - Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Ellen Finnane, age 81, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. Mary Ellen was born August 3, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri to her parents Otto and Emma Mittelstadt. She was a sister to her eleven brothers and sisters Otto, Julius, Herman, Emma Lou, Bob, Mike, Jim, Fr. John, Dolores, Rose Marie, Richard, and loved being Aunt Mary Ellen to her 43 nieces and nephews in the next generation. Mary Ellen treasured her family.
She attended grade school through high school at Redemptorist, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Kansas City, Missouri. She was baptized, made her first communion, was confirmed, and was married at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Mary Ellen and 12 of her classmates attended all 12 years of school together and have remained friends over the years beginning in 1944 where they started their journey in kindergarten. After high school, she worked at Folgers Coffee and enjoyed a short stint as a flight attendant at United Airlines, which ultimately led her to meet Mike Finnane.
She was married to Joseph Michael Finnane on August 17, 1963. Together they had eight children Mary Theresa, Maria (Jeff Johns), Jim, Maureen (Greg McBeth) Catherine (Eric Hornig), John (Beth), Rosanne (Mark Kornak), and Margaret (Karl Peter). Through the years they lived in 4 states from Iowa to Illinois to California to Wisconsin and back to Illinois. Each place they landed settling in and making hundreds of special friends while building their family.
Mary Ellen loved being surrounded by family and friends and loved to host a party to share a special occasion with everyone. The Fourth of July and Halloween were two of her favorites she loved to share. At the center of Mary Ellen's world was her Catholic faith. She loved being involved in parish activities at St. James in Glen Ellyn, Illinois where she was active in the CCW, headed up the funeral luncheons for over 25 years, served as a Eucharistic minister, laundered the priests' vestments, and loved to volunteer wherever they needed a helping hand. Mary Ellen also served with her husband Mike as Glenbard South Booster Club Presidents. She loved being involved and volunteering.
One of her proudest roles was being a grandmother to 24 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, Caitlin, Colin, Shane, Evan, Connor, Patrick, Ashley, Catriana, Emma, Caleb, Matthew, Gavin, Caragh, Isabelle, Brady, William, Madeline, Keaton, Quinn, Grayson, Ashton, Catherine, McKenna, Penn, Rowan and Molly. She cherished time with each one of them loving that Grandma's house was the place where cousins came to become friends.
In their empty nest years, Mary Ellen and Mike loved getting away for the winters and escaped to Marco Island, Florida where they made many special friends and shared many sunsets with them.
Mary Ellen enjoyed life, family, and many friends. Her life was overflowing with love and laughter. She enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends. She opened her heart and home to many throughout her 81 years. As you look through the memories of her life you can't help but notice her giant smile that warmed the room and made so many feel like family.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. James the Apostle Parish with the Most Very Rev. Tom Paul V.F. officiating. The funeral may be viewed livestream Saturday 10:00 am by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Mary Ellen Finnane page, service and press livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Kansas City, or a charity of one's choice
.