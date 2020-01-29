|
Mary Ellen (Braun) Fracul Mary Ellen (Braun) Fracul, 85 passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at KU Med. Center with her family by her side. Visitation is Thursday, January 30th from 9-10 AM with Funeral Mass at 10AM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 Nth 4th, KCKS. Burial following at Mt. Calvary, KCK. Mary Ellen was born January 4, 1935 to Ambrose and Rose (Handler) Braun, in KCK. She is survived by husband, George of 61 years, children; Susan (Jim) Fuhrmann, Paul Fracul and grandsons Derek and Devin Fuhrmann. Mary Ellen was preceded by her parents, sisters; Rose Maire Misenhelter, Hellen "Dolly" Ferbezar, brothers Leroy and Robert "Pooch" Braun.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020