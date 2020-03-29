|
|
Mary Ellen McCarl Mary Ellen McCarl was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Mary Eva (Whittington) and Carl Curtis Malone. She grew up in Iowa, graduating as valedictorian of her class in Story City, Iowa. She then went on to Iowa State University, where she met a smart, funny musician/engineering student named Harry Berwyn McCarl, whom she married. Their life together took them to Cleveland, Kansas City, and Omaha. Along the way they had four children, and during much of that time she was a homemaker. In Omaha she went back to college, completed an associate degree and worked as a secretary in Nebraska Methodist Nursing School. After returning to Kansas City in 1976 she completed her CTC as a travel agent and embraced that new career with enthusiasm. She worked in several travel agencies in the Kansas City area. She and Harry enjoyed traveling and were able to travel widely in Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Central America. Mary Ellen had always loved being a mother and expanded the family circle with six AFS students. She and Harry enjoyed parenting them during their year in Overland Park and included visits to them and their families in their many travels. She always tried to bring out the best in her children. She loved planning and was a fountain of knowledge. In her later years she became a fan of Jeopardy, delighting in summoning obscure answers. She passed away peacefully at home in her own bed, as she wished. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and bright, intelligent spirit. She is survived by her brother Curt Malone, four children- Deborah Louise McCarl (Marilyn Skurdahl), Harry Scott (Carolyn) McCarl, Jeffrey Lynn McCarl, Andrew Charles McCarl (Leesa Whitson), grandchildren Mary, Ben, Paul, Aaron, Marcas, Marshall, Cory, Nicholas, Erin, Jonathan, and Paula, and 7 great grandchildren, her sister in law Nancie Malone, and her AFS children Craig (Yuriko) McLachlin, Melania Portilla, Alexandra Puga, Wiebke Matthies, Melanie Boyer, and Jearn Jang Sae-Pang (Zeph). Preceding her in death were her husband, Harry Berwyn McCarl, parents Carl and Mary Eva Malone, stepmother Lucille Malone, sister Cathryn Malone Johnson, brother Robert C. Malone, and grandsons Andrew and Matthew. A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check back to this website. The family suggests contributions to AFS, Bertha Bartlett Public Library (Story City, IA), Humane Society, your local food bank or PBS station would be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020