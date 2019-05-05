Mary Ellen McCurry Mary McCurry, 91, of Grain Valley, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church in Blue Springs, Missouri. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Larimer County Humane Society (www.larimerhumane.org). Mary was born November 6, 1927 in Kansas City, MO to Harry and Olive (Rumans) Thomas. On November 25, 1948 Mary married Leroy Owen (LO) McCurry, her husband of 62 years. Mary loved animals and adopted many rescues over the years. She also had a heart for children and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Thelma Frick, Mickey Smithers, and Harriett Scheer, her husband, and infant daughter, Carol Lee McCurry. She is survived by her children, Marilee Helvey of Overland Park, KS, Margaret McCurry of Valrico, FL, James Patrick McCurry of Grain Valley, MO, Kathy Green of Fort Collins, CO, and Terry Garrison of Grain Valley, MO, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Please visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share your remembrances of Mary.

