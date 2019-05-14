Resources More Obituaries for Mary Mealman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ellen Mealman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Ellen Mealman Mary Ellen Mealman, a long-time resident of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on May 11, 2019. Mary Ellen was born on April 14, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri. Her parents were Mary Teresa and Michael A. Lembo. Mary Ellen was married to Everett Mealman, her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, for 67 years. She graduated with honors from Rosedale High School in 1947 and Kansas University in 1951. During her high school and college years she worked as editor of the Rosedale Community Newspaper. One of her op-eds reviewed the history of the Rosedale World War I Memorial located in the Rosedale District of Kansas City, Kansas, which led to community interest and restoration. She began her teaching career in Kansas City, Kansas at Snow Elementary School, where she also attended as a student. After two years, she was recognized for her teaching skills and was transferred to Northwest Junior High School where she taught English, with emphasis on developing writing skills and American Literature. She continued her teaching career at Indian Hills Middle School located in Johnson County. In keeping with her cheerleading skills developed in high school and college, she coached cheerleading at both Northwest and Indian Hills. After her retirement she substituted for several years throughout the Shawnee Mission School district. Mary Ellen was known by her students as having a keen sense of humor and a disciplinarian. She inspired many of her students to pursue various professional careers, including teaching. Mary Ellen was extremely supportive of Everett in his political and business activities. She was especially proud of serving as "first lady" of Leawood and PBI-Gordon Corporation. She was one of the original members of the Leawood Women's Welcoming Group and for several years, active in various activities of the Leawood Community along with the Kansas City Philharmonic League. She always exhibited an unusual sense of humor and ability to interact and energize others in social settings. She and Everett traveled extensively, often accompanying him on foreign business trips. She was very adept in her relations and engagement with Foreign Business Leaders of various nationalities. Mary Ellen will be missed by all who have come in touch with her and came to love her, including her husband, Everett Mealman, sister Virginia Smith, her husband Richard Smith, Raymond and Marjorie Mealman, and Glenn and Gail Mealman, her many nieces and nephews who gave her so much love, along with her extended family of past and current PBI-Gordon employees. Everett gives special gratitude for the love and care given by her long-term homecare providers Nurse Jacqueline Coleman, Alicia Staley, Teresia Tapkey, and Terrie Green,and those who gave in home assistance: Shirley Golden Trice, Rachel Mulich, Grace Findley and Rachell Spears. During her illness, she would often verbalize a message to Everett, "I'll always love you-Mary Ellen."Everett sends Mary Ellen a message of "Good Night, Good Night, Sleep Tight, have pleasant dreams until we meet again. I'll always love you. Everett." The family wishes to express their appreciation for care given by the ICU nurses of St. Luke's East as she was preparing for heaven. Remembrances may be sent to the William Everett and Mary Ellen Mealman Scholarship Fund (Meal00) administered by the Kansas City Community Foundation,1055 Broadway Blvd., Suite 130, Kansas City, Missouri 64105-1595. Services will be held at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, Kansas on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Church following the funeral for those who would like to attend.

