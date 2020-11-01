Mary Ellen Olsson
May 25, 1920 - October 24, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mary Ellen Olsson passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. She was born May 25, 1920 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado, the first child of Clare and Miriam Stewart. The family moved often as Mary was growing up. In 1937 they settled in the Kansas City area. Mary graduated from Kansas City University with a degree in Spanish. While a student there, she met her husband, Edward Olsson. Their marriage of almost 79 years was an incredible partnership of love and service to others.
Mary was a positive influence in the lives of her children and in her community. She was actively volunteering, organizing, socializing and hosting, with interests in church, PTA, scouts, AFS, politics, and education. She was a docent at the Nelson Art Gallery and took friends, visitors, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for tours of the gallery.
In 1970 Mary and Ed moved to Geneseo, Illinois. She added grandchildren, traveling, and cross-country skiing to her activities. She also began painting for which her entire family is grateful as her paintings are treasured by many family members. In 1990 Mary and Ed moved back to the Kansas City area. They resumed their work and leadership at Country Club United Methodist Church and enjoyed being with their Kansas City friends again as well as hosting many of their Illinois friends on visits.
Mary was predeceased by her parents and her siblings Joseph, Margaret, and Clare. Mary leaves her beloved husband, Ed; four children, Tom (Ann) Olsson, Jan (Keith) Stanley, Dick (Julie) Olsson, and Bev (Herb) Hess, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will miss her sweet, sunny, welcoming, loving presence.
The family thanks the staff of Kingswood Health Center for their loving care and to the Ascend Hospice Staff for their care in her final days. Services will be at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mary are suggested to Della Lamb (dellalamb.org
) or an organization of your choice.