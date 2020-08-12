1/1
Mary Ellen (Meiners) Watson
Mary Ellen (Meiners) Watson Mary Ellen (Meiners) Watson 92 of Overland Park, KS passed away August 8, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband , John (Dick) Watson, daughter Paula, grandson Michael Edward Watson, parents Arthur & Helen Meiners, sister Barbara Sharkey and brother Authur (Chuck) Meiners. She is survived by her sister Janet Potter, many nieces and nephews. She has left to carry on her spirit with her children: Cathy (Grabb) & Thomas Kennedy, Steve & Judy Watson, Ed & Debby Watson, Tom & Chris Watson, Patty (Watson) & Tim Stoetzer and Bob Watson. Grandchildren: Mike Grabb, Shane (Shanna) Kennedy, Taylor Stoetzer, Brock Stoetzer, Rachel (Watson) & Robert Johnson, Miranda Watson, Catie Watson, Gracey Stoetzer and Jenny Watson. Great Grandchildren: Robert (Jr.), Reece, Daylin, Maeva and Remington and Kolten. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Rd., Raytown, MO at 11:00 am. A full obituary and condolences can be found at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
