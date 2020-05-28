Mary "Frankie" Enderle
Mary "Frankie"Enderle Mary Frances "Frankie" Enderle, 89, died May 24, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkville Animal Shelter, 1356 NW MO-9, Parkville, MO 64152. Frankie was born on August 21, 1930 in Ludlow, MO to William and Faye (Johnson) Maack. She married Robert James Enderle on August 25, 1950. Frankie had many hobbies that she enjoyed: flower arranging, sewing, quilting, garage sales, and following sports, especially the Kansas Jayhawks and the KC Chiefs. She spent her winters in Texas and loved the music of Alan Jackson and Johnny Cash. Above all, Frankie cherished her visits with family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a son, William Robert Enderle; and a brother, William Maack, Jr. Survivors include son, Steven Enderle; daughter, Shannon Tanner (husband, Luke); grandson, Truman Tanner; sister, Marilyn Maack; and many nieces and nephews.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 28, 2020.
