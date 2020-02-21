Kansas City Star Obituaries
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home
208 North 5th Street
Atchison, KS 66002
Sister Mary Ethel Burley, OSB 1922 2020 Sister Mary Ethel Burley, OSB, 97, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Friday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Saturday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m. Sister Mary Ethel was born on August 29, 1922, the oldest of six children of Francis and Cora Marie Walters Burley. She entered the monastery of Mount St. Scholastica in 1942 and lived to celebrate the 75th anniversary of her monastic profession. The education of children was her lifelong passion. Even before coming to religious life, she was a rural school teacher for two years. Receiving her B.S. in education from Mount St. Scholastica College, she was an elementary teacher for 19 years. Later, with her M.S. in education from St. Louis University, she became a principal for another 29 years. Through her nearly 50 years in educational ministry, she served children in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, and Colorado. In her retirement years, she continued to assist in various domestic services within the monastery. Sister Mary Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, by her sisters, Maxine Bear and Mary Pedersen, and her brother Arthur Burley. She is survived by her sister Jo Mitchell, her brother Richard (Betty) Burley, nieces and nephews, and her monastic family. Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2020
