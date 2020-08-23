Mary Evelyn Bishop Frey Evelyn Frey, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed from this life to her home in Glory with the Lord Jesus Christ on August 6, 2020. Evelyn was born in Evansville, IN, July 1, 1936, to Rolla Wells and Mary Frances (Beeler) Bishop. She lived most of her life in Kansas City, MO, and North Little Rock, AR. She was a 1954 graduate of North Little Rock High School. She retired from the Federal Government at age 58, and always said she didn't know how she ever had the time to work. The greater part of her career was at the Little Rock VA Hospital and at Ft. Roots in Psychology Service. She raised three kids almost single-handedly. Life was made fun by her good sense of humor (though her kids would try her greatly), lots of game playing, and many memorable family vacations. She also instilled a good work ethic in her kids. Her faith in Jesus Christ was very important to her and she shared it with many, both strangers and friends. One of the first bible verses she memorized as a child was Ephesians 4:32, "Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake has forgiven you." We should all take this verse to heart. She was a member of Northland Cathedral Church. Evelyn was a gifted pianist, liked to sew, could fry some mean chicken and made the flakiest pie crusts ever. She greatly enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Heidi, who just passed away in June. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Paul Bishop, and a nephew, Scott Bishop. She is survived by son Ron (Sherry) Jones of North Little Rock, Ar, son Dan Jones of Rayville, MO; daughter Suzie (Chris) Joiner of Holt, MO; granddaughter Amanda (Frank) Nigro, grandson Brooks Joiner; four great grandchildren; brother Roger (Nancy) Bishop; sister-in-law and great friend of 70+ years, Wanda Bishop; and many others. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 29th, at 1:00 PM, at Northland Cathedral Church in Kansas City, MO. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store