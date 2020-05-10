my sincere sympathy to the family & especially Irene sons. Irene and I worked
together in KC in the late 50s and kept in contact for many years.
Mary F. Bruegging Mary F. Bruegging, 102, passed away May 5, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Journey to New Life, 3120 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109. Mary was born December 8, 1917 in Kansas City, MO to Francis S. and Marie (McDonnell) Donavan. She was a graduate of St. Teresa's Academy. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J. Bruegging, and a daughter, Irene M. Francis Bacak. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia McGuire and husband George, Martha Frances Kanoy and husband Jim, and Elizabeth J. "Betty" Conrad; a sister, Gladys Bundy; 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.