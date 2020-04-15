|
Mary F."Fran"Jeffries Mary Frances "Fran" Jeffries, 69 of Buckner, MO passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence. Private family services will be held and she will be laid to rest in Six-Mile Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her name to the Community Services League of Buckner. Fran was born December 19, 1950 in Buffalo, MO to Jess and Marjorie (Meyer) Horner. Born the second of 6 children. She graduated from Kansas City Business College and began her career as a paralegal. Fran spent her whole life helping others. After retirement, she volunteered in her community to help the less fortunate at the Community Services League (CSL). She had a sense of humor that was unmatched and was always willing to help no matter the circumstances. The last few years were especially challenging for Fran, but as usual she took it all in stride. She had her little dog, Miss Elli, to help her through those tough times. Miss Elli kept Fran on her toes and she gave her a greater sense of purpose. She handled every curveball that was thrown at her with dignity, grace and with the courage of a fighter. Her favorite phrase was "It ain't never easy!". She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Fran is survived by; her daughter, Stephanie Hanna and her husband Ryan of Buckner, MO; 2 granddaughters, Madeline and Megan; 5 siblings, Emily Hollembaek of Independence, MO, Virginia Anthony and husband Darrell of Lee's Summit, MO, Bill Horner and wife Patti of Independence, MO, Betsy Mansell and husband Bill of Blue Springs, MO and Bunny Kimbrough and husband Jeff of Independence, MO. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael D. "Mike" Jeffries. Life here on Earth will never be the same without her, but we know she has been reunited with the love of her life and will continue to watch over us every day like she always did. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020