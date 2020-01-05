|
Mary Frances Stumpff Mary Frances Stumpff passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 92. Mary Frances was born on April 1, 1927 in Bogalusa, LA. She was raised in San Antonio, TX, graduating from high school when only sixteen years old then receiving an Associate Degree in Business Administration from San Antonio College. On August 31, 1946, she married Edward John Stumpff in San Antonio and moved to Johnson County, KS, where he was from. They raised five children Barbara, Patricia, Deborah, John, and Rebecca. Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, John; parents, Joe and Bertha Dean; and brother, Lawrence H. Dean. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Ron) Demesko, Patricia Schroder, Deborah (Ric Hillis) Crane, Rebecca (Corbin) Novotny, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. While raising five children, Mary Frances volunteered for numerous organizations including Johnson County Election Office, Parent Teacher Association, and Camp Fire Girls. She then worked for the Shawnee Mission School District as Administrative Assistant at Greenwood Elementary School followed by eleven years at the Administration Building as Administrative Assistant for the District's Communications Department. She also acted as president of a local chapter of the American Business Women's Association. Mary Frances loved gardening, birding, travel, theater, reading, and playing Pinochle and Scrabble. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA, 02481; Email: [email protected] Visitation will be January 7, 2020, beginning with praying the rosary from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. and continuing until 7:30 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Mass will be January 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS followed by burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Pflumm Road & W. 89th Terrace, Lenexa, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020