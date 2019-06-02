Mary Frances "MF" Sturges Mary Frances "MF" Sturges (81) passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the only child of George and Frances Combs of Lathrop, MO. She was a graduate of William Jewell College and earned a master's degree from Lesley College. Mary Frances was a beloved teacher in the Kearney and Liberty public school districts, from which she retired after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul L. Sturges, Jr. She is survived by her three children; Brad & wife Patti of Springfield, MO, Beth and husband Brian Briggs of Liberty, MO, and Blake and wife Dawn of Springdale, AR and four grandchildren; Megan Surges of Kansas City, MO, Dr. Kayla Briggs of Kansas City, MO, Trevor Sturges of Kansas City, MO, and Connor Sturges of Fayetteville, AR. Mary Frances was known by all for her giving, gentle spirit; she was a long-time member of the Liberty United Methodist Church and active as a Liberty Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer. A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Liberty United Methodist Church (1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty, MO) on June 6th at 11:00 AM. A private burial is to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).



