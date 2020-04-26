Home

Mary Frances Walters

Mary Frances Walters Excelsior Springs, MO Mary Frances (Marsh) Walters, 86 of Excelsior Springs, MO, formerly of Valley Falls, KS passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Excelsior Springs Hospital. Celebration of Life for Mary will be at a later date at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. When the family decides on a date and time another obituary will be posted. Memorials may be given to the Valley Falls Historical Society or Good Samaritan (Excelsior Springs) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website.www.mercerfuneralhomes. com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
