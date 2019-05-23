Mary LaScala Gialde Mary Theresa Gialde, 73, passed away May 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 3-5:45 p.m. with the Funeral Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., Kansas City, MO 64118. Cremation will follow with inurnment at Resurrection Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Mary was born January 28, 1946, in New Orleans, LA, to the late Joe and Virginia (Horton) LaScala. She moved to Kansas City in 1959 and graduated from Bishop Lillis High School in 1963. Mary met the love of her life, Joe Gialde, at the soda fountain at Parkview Drug Store where he was working as a pharmacy assistant. They married on October 29, 1966. Mary and Joe immediately started a family and always bragged that she raised three amazing children. Mary and Joe moved their family to Clinton, MO, in 1974 so Joe could pursue practicing medicine. Mary was an extraordinary homemaker. Her #1 priority was raising her three children. She loved cooking for them, helping them with homework and attending their extracurricular activities. She was active in PTA, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the Ladies Auxiliary at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, and attended Holy Rosary Parish in Clinton. Mary and Joe lived in Clinton, MO, for 41 years. They had so many second families there. Mary loved cooking for the externs that worked for Joe and did her best to make them feel at home while they were in Clinton. Mary also loved her card club, playing bingo and going to the boat with her girlfriends. Everyone that knew Mary also knew she loved her Chiefs. Mary and Joe moved back to Kansas City in 2015 to be closer to family. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joe LaScala, in 1978; her mother, Virginia LaScala, in 1987; her sister, Judy Bax, in 2015; and brother-in-law, Jack Bax, in 2002. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her children, Gina Gialde, Ginger Monachino, and Thomas J. Gialde; her beautiful grandchildren, Madylien and Kohlton Voboril, Rocco, Gino and Santo Monachino, and Jack Morgan; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy LaScala; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dr. Steve and Nichol Gialde, Tom and Tracey Gialde, Mary and Gary Calcara, and Joanne Gialde; her granddog Lucy; many nieces and nephews; and family in Springfield, MO, and New Orleans, LA. Honorary Pallbearers: Tracey Gialde, Jean DiLorenzo, JoMarie Rockford, Kathy Bonacorso, MaryBeth Woods, Lisa Snell, and Ellen Weis. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



