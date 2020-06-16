Mary H. Friend Mary H. Friend, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the home she loved in Raytown, Missouri. Visitation services will be at 9 am on Wednesday, June 17 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Following the visitation, she will be buried beside her beloved husband in the veterans Fort Scott National Cemetery in Fort Scott, KS on the same day. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Kansas City Symphony. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William J. Friend D.D.S. Mary is survived by her family, including twosons and two granddaughters.