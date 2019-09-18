|
Mary H. Ismert Komoroski Mary H. Ismert Komoro(w)ski, 69, of Kansas City, MO passed away on September 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary, also known as Nonnie, was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri to Cornelius (Bud) & Patrica (Pat) Ismert on September 28, 1949. She married the love of her life, Jim, on January 3, 1970 and had 4 children, Angela, Ivan, Adrianne and Aimee. Mary loved being a caregiver and raised hundreds of children in addition to her own, crowning her with the nickname Nonnie. She was a master chef and joked about how her comfort food was "low calories". Mary not only showered people with love but loved nothing more than gift giving. One of Mary's favorite activities was spoiling her grandchildren. She spent the last two years caring for grandchildren and resting at home. We love and think about her every day. Her beauty will live forever in our hearts. Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bud and Pat Ismert, mother and father in law, Jim and Dolly Komoroski, and her younger sister Adrianne Ismert. Mary is survived by Jim Komoroski, Angela & Cory Fisher, Ivan & Phyllis Komoroski, Adrianne & Kevin Aylward, Aimee & Danny Harr. Grandchildren: Amanda Komorowski, Morgan & Benton Komoroski, Eddie & Dolly Aylward and Hillary & Hank Harr. Siblings: CeCe Kissick, Theresa Cassidy, Neil Ismert, Jimmy Ismert and Andre Ismert. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Andrea Jewel and Oncology at KU Medical Center and Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday September 21, 2019 at Visitation Catholic Church, located at 5141 Main St. KCMO 64112 at 10 a.m., visitation at 9 a.m. Burial following at Mount Olivet. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019