Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Jean" Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Jean" Harris Obituary
Mary "Jean" Harris Mary "Jean" Harris, 95, passed away March 25, 2020. Jean was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Leo and Margaret Millard. She married Virgil William Harris, her next-door neighbor, in Aurora, Colorado. Jean was a devoted and fun loving mother to her four surviving children : Bill Harris, Cheri Hamilton (Jeff), Cindy Khoury (Paul), and Julie Harris, as well as grandchildren Katy Hamilton (Adam), Lindsay Russ (Ryan), Pat Khoury (Faye), Molly Khoury and five great grandchildren, Sawyer, Sullivan, Lola, Phoenix and Pierce. She loved family gatherings, playing cards and working at Mission Road Antique Mall. We will miss her cheerful disposition and her unconditional love. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial contributions can be made to Harvesters.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -