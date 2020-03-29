|
Mary "Jean" Harris Mary "Jean" Harris, 95, passed away March 25, 2020. Jean was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Leo and Margaret Millard. She married Virgil William Harris, her next-door neighbor, in Aurora, Colorado. Jean was a devoted and fun loving mother to her four surviving children : Bill Harris, Cheri Hamilton (Jeff), Cindy Khoury (Paul), and Julie Harris, as well as grandchildren Katy Hamilton (Adam), Lindsay Russ (Ryan), Pat Khoury (Faye), Molly Khoury and five great grandchildren, Sawyer, Sullivan, Lola, Phoenix and Pierce. She loved family gatherings, playing cards and working at Mission Road Antique Mall. We will miss her cheerful disposition and her unconditional love. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial contributions can be made to Harvesters.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020