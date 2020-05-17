Mary Helen Fobes
Mary Helen Fobes Mary Helen Fobes, 74 Peculiar, MO died May 12, 2020. Funeral Mass 10 am May 18, 2020, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Harrisonville, MO. Visitation and rosary preceding the mass at 9 and 9:30 am with a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the mass. Mary was a home maker and substitute teacher and active in her church community. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Fobes, and her son, David Peter Fobes. Survived by 2 sons, Tim Fobes, Matthew Fobes; daughter, Carolyn McKean; 5 grandchildren; sister, Roseann Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Spina Bifida Association. Arr: Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244

Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Rosary
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
MAY
18
Visitation
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
MAY
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
MAY
18
Graveside service
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dickey Funeral Homes
2401 E. Mechanic
Harrisonville, MO 64701
(816) 884-6244
