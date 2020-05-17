Mary Helen Fobes Mary Helen Fobes, 74 Peculiar, MO died May 12, 2020. Funeral Mass 10 am May 18, 2020, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Harrisonville, MO. Visitation and rosary preceding the mass at 9 and 9:30 am with a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the mass. Mary was a home maker and substitute teacher and active in her church community. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Fobes, and her son, David Peter Fobes. Survived by 2 sons, Tim Fobes, Matthew Fobes; daughter, Carolyn McKean; 5 grandchildren; sister, Roseann Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Spina Bifida Association. Arr: Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244



