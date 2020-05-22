Mary Helen Fobes Mary Helen Fobes, of Peculiar, Missouri was born June 22, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of Paul Anthony and Anna Mae (Leitner) Bittner. She departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Research Medical Center, Kansas City at the age of 74 years, 10 months and 20 days. On September 16, 1967, Mary was united in marriage to Peter Garrity Fobes in Kansas City, Missouri. Mary spent her life loving and caring for her family and friends. She was a quiet, prayerful, and humble woman and faithful servant of Christ, always with a rosary nearby. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Harrisonville and was involved in the Lourdes Silver Threads Club, Bible Study Group and Alter Society, while also volunteering at the Benton House Senior Care Facility. She loved the mountains of Colorado, traveling in general, and spending time visiting with family and friends. Her highest accomplishment in life was her children. Another major accomplishment was obtaining her college Associates Degree while raising her children. Grandma Mimi was a great cook and was loved for her funnel cakes. She loved playing games with and listening to her grandkids. An avid reader, she collected and read many books. She loved to cross stitch and always appreciated handmade gifts from friends and family. Although many of her other interests in life will go unfinished, her one biggest desire has been fulfilled. She is now united with her infant son David and husband Pete. Let her biggest legacy be valuing all life. She will be missed dearly. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Fobes on February 9, 2015 and an infant son, David Peter Fobes. She is survived by two sons, Tim Fobes (Tracie), Raymore, Missouri; Matthew Fobes, Archie, Missouri; a daughter, Carolyn McKean (Troy), Dallas, Georgia; 5 grandchildren; three brothers, Chuck Bittner, Raytown, Missouri, Steve Bittner and Tom Bittner both of Overland Park, Kansas; a sister, Cathy Indzers, Raymore, Missouri; other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass was held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Harrisonville with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association. Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244



