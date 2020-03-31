|
Mary Helen Sorrentino Mary Helen Sorrentino has taken the eternal holiday she so earned. Born Maria Elena Mendoza to Robert P. and Katherine Juarez Mendoza on May 27, 1948, passed into eternal peace on March 25, 2020 at KU Medical Center, surrounded by her husband of 53 years, Tom; and their three children, Anna Marie, Bobby Joe, and Angela Suzanne. Private services will be held with immediate family and she will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. Please know the family will have another memorial, after the pandemic, to honor and celebrate the most amazing wife, mom, Bama/Nani, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, neighbor and co-worker with all her loved ones. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her father Robert P. Mendoza, grandson Leo Sorrentino, brother Stephen Lopez, nephew Michael Bowen, and niece Leslie Mendoza. Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020