|
|
Mary Hernandez Mary Louise (Guereca) Hernandez, 76, passed away May 24, 2019. Born August 25, 1942 in Kansas City, KS to Joe and Epifania Guereca. She was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School. Mary retired from AT&T and later owned Casa de Hernandez restaurant. Mary is survived by her husband, Joe A. Hernandez, Sr.; children, Carmela Rank, Joe A., Jr., Frank M., Edward T., Angela M. Hernandez, Philip D., Reese Baska; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Guereca; brother, Joseph Guereca; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Frank, Joe Jr., Josephine and Michael; and son-in-law Kevin Rank. The rosary will be prayed at 6pm Wednesday May 29th at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 409 N 15th St. Kansas City, KS followed by visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 am at the Church. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCK. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the "Mary Hernandez Memorial Fund" to benefit Bishop Ward High School. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019