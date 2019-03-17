Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Mary Holy
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Mary Holy


Mary Leona (Kuhnen) Holy Mary Leona Holy, 80, of Prairie Village, KS passed away March 12, 2019. A celebration of life visitation will be held 5pm to 7pm, Thursday, March 21 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park. She is survived by her husband, Duane; two sons, Brian Holy and wife, Lara, and their daughter, Quinn, and David Holy and wife, Sharman, and their daughter, Hannah. A special thank you for the terrific care provided by Ascend Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
