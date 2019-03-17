|
Mary Leona (Kuhnen) Holy Mary Leona Holy, 80, of Prairie Village, KS passed away March 12, 2019. A celebration of life visitation will be held 5pm to 7pm, Thursday, March 21 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park. She is survived by her husband, Duane; two sons, Brian Holy and wife, Lara, and their daughter, Quinn, and David Holy and wife, Sharman, and their daughter, Hannah. A special thank you for the terrific care provided by Ascend Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019