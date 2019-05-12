Mary Horan Mary Horan, 95, Kansas City, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Sunrise of Lenexa. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, Basehor, KS, with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. Private interment at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Bishop Ward High School. Mary was born on October 22, 1923, to Andy and Mary Stewart. She graduated from Ward High School in 1941. On April 8, 1943, she married Cornelius "Connie" Horan. They were married 61 years until his death in 2005. After earning her RN from St. Margaret's School of Nursing in 1971, she worked at Providence Hospital and then for Drs. Ernest and Gaylord Neighbor. She was the last surviving member of the WA-HI club, a social group she and her high school friends formed in 1939. After the war, it evolved into a bridge club that included their husbands, and the group met regularly for nearly 70 years. Mary was a warm and welcoming presence who always had a song in her heart (and frequently on her lips). Her bright spirit did not dim with age, and she filled our lives with light until the very end. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Connie, sister Elizabeth Malloy and daughter-in-law Zita Horan. She is survived by four children: Neal Horan (Jakki); Michael Horan; Mary Pat Corder (Toby); and Margaret Hart (Bob); 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)



