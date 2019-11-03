Home

Mary Imogene (Ousley) Cavallaro

Mary Imogene (Ousley) Cavallaro Obituary
Mary Imogene (Ousley) Cavallaro Born 1/4/28 Lamar, Mo. Died 10/18/19 Kansas City, Mo. She is survived by son Robert E. Ousley (Mary) daughter Rebecca J. King (Charlie) 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, numerous cousins and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by son David W. Ousley. Cremation with a memorial service to be held Saturday 11/9/19 at 1:00 pm at Terrace Lake United Methodist Church 4500 E Red Bridge Rd. Kansas City, Mo. 64137. Burial at a later date in Humansville, Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
