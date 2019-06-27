Kansas City Star Obituaries
1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary J. Briseno Obituary
Mary J. Briseno Mary Briseno, 99 of Independence, MO, passed away June 24, 2019 at the Villages of Jackson Creek. She was born Feb. 24, 1920 in Kansas City, MO to Magdaleno and Casimira Juarez. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, and two grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Anita (Mike) Tarantola, Manuel Briseno, Emilie (Brian) Riggs, and Elizabeth Slocum; nine grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, KCMO. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Crossroads Hospice, 14310 East 42nd Street South, Unit 600, Independence, Missouri 64055. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 27, 2019
