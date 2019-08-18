|
Mary J. D'Angelo Mary J. D'Angelo, 93, of Kansas City, MO passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Newmark Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119 with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 8:30 until service time Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NorthCare Hospice, 2800 Clay Edwards Dr., 2nd Floor, North Kansas City, MO 64116. Mary was born August 31, 1925 in Kansas City, MO to Thomas and Mary (Arena) Inzerillo and has been a lifelong area resident. She was married to Vincent A. D'Angelo on April 26, 1950 and enjoyed many happy years of marriage until his passing in 2006. She was a top sales associate for the Jones Store for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and playing cards with her sister every Saturday night. Mary was a devoted catholic with an unwavering faith in god. She was a long-time member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and had recently attended St. Andrews Catholic Church. Survivors include; 2 daughters, Marie Christifano and Anita Abbott; 3 grandsons, Anthony Christifano, Vincent Christifano (Andrea) and Nicholas Christifano (Alexis); and 3 great grandchildren Angelo, Charles and Vincent. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Angeline Cali and Carmeline Cessor and a nephew Salvator Cali. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019