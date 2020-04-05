Home

Mary J. Deadrick

Mary J. Deadrick Mary Jane Deadrick (Shay), 80, passed away April 1, 2020. Mary was born on September 29 th 1939 in Greenbush, Kansas to Michael and Francis Shay. She married Eugene Deadrick in 1959 and moved to California where she worked for and retired from Beckman Coulter. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, three sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by one brother, Kirk Shay, and many nieces and nephews Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arr: Muehlebach Funeral
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
