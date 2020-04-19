Home

Mary J. Schaaf Mary J. Schaaf, nee Coryell, of Lee's Summit, passed away April 14, 2020. Born in 1924 to Lewis and Nell (Huderle) Coryell, she earned her B.A. and M.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a landscape architect, city planner and graphic artist throughout her career. Mary is survived by her daughters Susan (Robert) of Cheyenne, WY, and Barbara (Douglas) of Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren Renee, David, Allison, and Valerie (Sean), great-granddaughter Jasmine and another on the way. Full obit at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
