Mary Jane Beachner
1939 - 2020
St. Paul, Kansas - Mary Jane "Janey" Beachner, 81, of St. Paul, passed away at 12:35 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home. Survivors include: Her husband – Jerry J. Beachner, of the home Three sons – Jim Beachner (Becky) of Cherryvale, KS; Tom Beachner (Debbie) of Olathe, KS; Michael Beachner (Angela) of St. Paul, KS Three daughters – Suzie Diskin (Terry) of St. Paul, KS; Joan Shannon of Alexandria, VA; Annette Treiber (Bill) of St. Paul, KS Twenty-three grandchildren Thirty great-grandchildren Two brothers – Larry Bradshaw of Omaha, NE; Brad Bradshaw of Sachse, TX Two sisters – Lynda Lynn of Reeds Spring, MO; Margaret Easom of Pittsburg, KS She was preceded in death by one son, Jody Beachner,; two grandchildren, Leslie and Alex Treiber; son-inlaw, John Shannon; three sisters, Doris Jean Moses, Ruthie O'Brien and infant twin, Judith Ann Bradshaw. The funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Parish School of Religion. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
405 Main Street
Parsons, KS 67357
620-421-9000
