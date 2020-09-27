Mary Jane Beachner
July 3, 1939 - September 23, 2020
St. Paul, Kansas - Mary Jane "Janey" Beachner, 81, of St. Paul, passed away at 12:35 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home. Survivors include: Her husband – Jerry J. Beachner, of the home Three sons – Jim Beachner (Becky) of Cherryvale, KS; Tom Beachner (Debbie) of Olathe, KS; Michael Beachner (Angela) of St. Paul, KS Three daughters – Suzie Diskin (Terry) of St. Paul, KS; Joan Shannon of Alexandria, VA; Annette Treiber (Bill) of St. Paul, KS Twenty-three grandchildren Thirty great-grandchildren Two brothers – Larry Bradshaw of Omaha, NE; Brad Bradshaw of Sachse, TX Two sisters – Lynda Lynn of Reeds Spring, MO; Margaret Easom of Pittsburg, KS She was preceded in death by one son, Jody Beachner,; two grandchildren, Leslie and Alex Treiber; son-inlaw, John Shannon; three sisters, Doris Jean Moses, Ruthie O'Brien and infant twin, Judith Ann Bradshaw. The funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Parish School of Religion. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com