Mary Jane "M.J." (nee Hall) Brown Born in 1936 in Independence, MO. Graduated from William Chrisman High School Class of 1954. Worked at the Vendo Company for 15 years, and retired from Marion Labs after 17 years in 2000. Worked 2nd job at The Jones Store for 13 years. Member of Christ United Methodist Church and Journeymen Sunday School class since 2000. After retirement, volunteered at Grand Avenue Temple for several years, then at Community Services League since 2005. Loved The Chiefs, Royals and Mizzou and never missed a game on TV. The family expresses its love and gratitude to her cousin Renee Fletcher for her companionship, sharing her home, and her warm hospitality to all those who loved MJ. MJ is predeceased by parents Raleigh and Helen (Chappelow) Hall, step-mother Rebecca Hall, son Douglas Hotson and brothers Chuck Hall and Bob Hall. Survived by son Scott Hotson (Heather), daughter Jill Phar, grandchildren Nicole, Natalie, Erica (Douglas), Laura, Cary, and Daniel (Scott) and great- granddaughters Karmella, Jewelliana (Erica) and Alexzandria (Nicole). Services at Christ United Methodist Church, Independence, MO. Saturday, Visitation 12:30, followed by funeral, 1:30. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Community Services League, and MJ would appreciate your bringing non-perishable food donations for the Community Services League food pantry.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019