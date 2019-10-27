|
Mary Jane Kelly Mary Jane (Smith) Kelly, 69, passed away October 24, 2019. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, where a Memorial Service will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Mary Jane Kelly Memorial Trust Fund c/o BMO Harris Bank. Mary Jane was born January 24, 1950, and raised in Avondale, MO. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost and treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Mary Jane was the loving and devoted mother to Joseph G. Kelly (Amber) and Patrick J. Kelly; loving grandmother to Isabella, Madison, Olivia, and Amelia; loving wife of the late Dr. Joseph G. Kelly; loving daughter of the late Frank and Mabel Smith; devoted sister of the late Frank E. Smith, Jr.; and loved and admired by her nieces and nephews. Mary Jane attended nursing school at General Hospital in Kansas City where she met her husband. They were married on June 5, 1971. She was very active in the community which led to a lifetime and involvement in politics. When she wasn't making calls or putting out signs for her favorite candidate, she was active in real estate development in the Northland. She loved entertaining and was known as a gracious host, always opening her home to friends and family. She always had a cup of coffee and piece of cake waiting for you when you would stop by. She was so dedicated to her family and made it a point of bringing the family together for her big Sunday dinners. Mary Jane was a very down to earth person. She had just as much joy and excitement dining at the Governor's Mansion as she did sitting around with friends and family laughing and joking at the Waffle House. She always made a great impact on everyone she met and will be missed by many. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019