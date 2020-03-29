Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary Jane Putnam Mary Jane Putnam, 75, of Overland Park, KS passed away March 25, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a future time after the sequestering. Mary Jane was born September 25, 1944 in Boonville, MO. She started dating Jerry Putnam as a sophomore in 1959 and married in August 1966. Mary Jane was dedicated to her family, her occupation and her hobbies. She graduated in 1966 from the University of Missouri in education and taught Kindergarten in Prairie Home, MO, Topeka, KS and Overland Park. After teaching she was in children's theater performing at the Shawnee Mission Schools and Renaissance Festival. Mary Jane was a dedicated Master Gardner, soccer, baseball, football and basketball mom, a Den Mother, art teacher and tennis player. She was constant student and artist, ceramicist and photographer. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Putnam; sons: Robert Lancer Putnam (Tom Meyers) and Barton W. Putnam (Anne); three grandchildren: Max, Liz and Sadie Putnam. She loved her sons and grandchildren very much and would do anything she could to see them happy, successful and achieving their goals. She was a member of Church of the Resurrection and completed all of the Disciple classes and many others offered at the church. She had numerous awards for her art in oil painting, ceramics and photography, but was never completely satisfied and knew she could do better. She was loved and will be missed. Full obit at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
