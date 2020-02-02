Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary Jane Thrune


1927 - 2020
Mary Jane Thrune Obituary
Mary Jane Thrune Mary Jane Thrune, 92, of Beatrice passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born April 8, 1927 at Platte City, MO to Leonard and Mary (Payne) Duncan. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah (Paul) Whaley of Beatrice, NE and Carol (Arden) Weaver of Duluth, MN; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Thrune; brother, Gene Duncan. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS. A memorial has been established to the PEO Home of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
