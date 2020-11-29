Mary Janet Gunter
August 29, 1945 - November 25, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Mary Janet (née Jenkins) Gunter began the great adventure that was her life in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 29, 1945, when she and her identical twin Martha (Marty) Connell were born to Rosemary and James Jenkins. Her younger sisters Margaret (Margo) Boeh and Melissa (Missy) Jenkins arrived over the following years.
Mary attended Guardian Angels Elementary School and Loretta Academy. During her junior year of high school, Mary met a rather shy, pale, skinny college guy with thick auburn hair who worked full time while attending Rockhurst College. Mary was offered a voice scholarship to Avila College, which she declined saying "I want to be a homemaker." Mary married William Joseph Gunter on February 8, 1963. They soon welcomed their first son, William Joseph, followed by James, Jeremy and "the princess" Sarah. Mary lost Bill to ALS in October of 2011 after 47 years together.
Mary was always known for her quick humor, graciousness and generosity. She enjoyed decorating (and redecorating) every space she occupied. She believed that spaces should be "lived in" and not just for show (although she never tolerated a messy kitchen or leaving the garage door open!). Outside the home, Mary participated in philanthropic endeavors through the Family Conservancy, Gilda's Club and St. Luke's Breast Cancer Center. Mary was a regular fixture at Hallbrook Country Club where she shared many laughs with dear friends.
Mary was not only a homemaker, but the rock of the family. She tirelessly cared and supported her husband, children, and grandchildren. Known to be an extremely private person, Mary maintained a pragmatic but positive attitude in the face of chronic illness and she continued to live life to the fullest extent, on her terms. Mary told her doctor and family that she was going on to another great adventure, and Mary quietly and peacefully passed away late in the afternoon surrounded by her family, her dogs and incredible love.
In addition to countless funny stories and precious memories of her irreplaceable wit, Mary leaves behind a close and loving family including her three sisters: Martha "Marty" Connell and husband Elliott of Lee Summit; Margaret "Margo" Boeh and husband Dan of Indianapolis; and Melissa Jenkins of Columbus, Montana. Mary also leaves behind four children and their spouses: William Joseph ("Joey") Gunter, Jr. and wife Rebecca of San Francisco; James Byron Gunter and partner Greg Lawrance of New York City; Jeremy Ryan Gunter and wife Ashley of Kansas City; and Sarah Elizabeth Gunter and husband Jesse Johnson of New York City. Mary is also missed by her grandchildren Gus Gunter, Lauren Gunter, Zoey Gunter, Audrey Woodson, and Juliet Woodson. Also grieving Mary's absence are her four beloved dogs Clara, Stella, Joey and Harry.
Services will be held at a later date. Please share a memory or note of condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
. In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to Family Conservancy, 444 Minnesota Avenue, Suite 200, Kansas City KS 66101