|
|
Mary Jeanette Wilber Mary Jeanette Wilber passed away on February 1, 2020 in Haymarket, Virginia. Mary Jeanette graduated from Redemptorist Catholic High School in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a devoted mother and an engaged military spouse. In addition she pursued a successful career with various Defense organizations. She was a talented artist. Her true love was preparing wonderful dinners for family and friends. She was born on May 9, 1934 in El Reno, Oklahoma to the late Noel and Agnes Cummings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark, infant daughter, Noreen, brothers Thomas, Francis, Donald and Robert Cummings; sister Doris Rittermann; first husband Dr. John G. Brady and son-in-law Glenn Scott. She is survived by her husband John, children Deborah (Scott) Muir, Christopher (Lisa) Brady, Cynthia Burts and Stephanie Scott; step-children Rebecca (Keith) Grandin and Marty (Tammy) Wilson; 13 grandchildren, 7 step- grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brothers, James (Barbara) Cummings and Charles (Marguerite) Cummings; sisters Carolee Sowell, Madonna McGarry and Rita (Theodore) Henry; sister-in-law Ann Cummings and brother-in-law Herman Rittermann. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM followed by interment in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Gainesville, VA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020