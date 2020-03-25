Kansas City Star Obituaries
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Mary Relic
More Obituaries for Mary Relic
Mary Jeanne Relic

Mary Jeanne Relic Obituary
Mary Jeanne Relic Mary Jeanne Relic, 96, of Kansas City, KS passed away Sunday, March 22nd. A private viewing and burial at this time. A Mass and celebration of life will be determined at a later date at St. Mary-St. Anthony Church, 615 N. 7th St., Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. Mary-St. Anthony Church. Mary Jeanne was born on January 16th, 1924 to Bill and Rose (Wolf) Yoksh. She and husband Albert of 61 years, raised their family, were members of St. Mary-St. Anthony Church and when the kids became old enough she went to work for the U.S. District Court, retiring in 1989. She was preceded in death by her husband. Mary Jeanne is survived by her sister Margaret Kraft; five children; Jane & Hans Schleimer, Joan & Scott Nugent, Bill & Shelly Relic, Peggy & Edwin Ryan, Patty & Mark Schmidt, sixteen grandchildren; Joy, Ingrid, Tim, Abby, Sara, Hans, Nick, Jill, Ben, Jake, Jane, John, Greg, Mike, Charlie, & Matt; sixteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, & great-nephews. Mom loved family gatherings and playing cards. We cherish our memories of mom and the time spent with her. She will be missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020
